Be Wary Of Edisun Power Europe (VTX:ESUN) And Its Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Although, when we looked at Edisun Power Europe (VTX:ESUN), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Edisun Power Europe:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.023 = CHF8.2m ÷ (CHF385m - CHF24m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Edisun Power Europe has an ROCE of 2.3%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Renewable Energy industry average of 7.7%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Edisun Power Europe compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Edisun Power Europe.

What Can We Tell From Edisun Power Europe's ROCE Trend?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Edisun Power Europe doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 4.6%, but since then they've fallen to 2.3%. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

What We Can Learn From Edisun Power Europe's ROCE

To conclude, we've found that Edisun Power Europe is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 76% over the last five years. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for Edisun Power Europe you'll probably want to know about.

