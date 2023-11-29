Be Wary Of Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) And Its Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Epwin Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.08 = UK£18m ÷ (UK£311m - UK£89m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Epwin Group has an ROCE of 8.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Building industry average of 9.8%.

In the above chart we have measured Epwin Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Epwin Group.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Epwin Group Tell Us?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Epwin Group, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 8.0% from 13% five years ago. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

On a related note, Epwin Group has decreased its current liabilities to 29% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

What We Can Learn From Epwin Group's ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Epwin Group's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. And with the stock having returned a mere 6.1% in the last five years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

Like most companies, Epwin Group does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

