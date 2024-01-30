Be Wary Of FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) And Its Returns On Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Having said that, from a first glance at FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on FGI Industries is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.056 = US$2.1m ÷ (US$67m - US$30m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, FGI Industries has an ROCE of 5.6%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Trade Distributors industry average of 13%.

View our latest analysis for FGI Industries

roce

In the above chart we have measured FGI Industries' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering FGI Industries here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

When we looked at the ROCE trend at FGI Industries, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 53% over the last three years. Given the business is employing more capital while revenue has slipped, this is a bit concerning. If this were to continue, you might be looking at a company that is trying to reinvest for growth but is actually losing market share since sales haven't increased.

On a related note, FGI Industries has decreased its current liabilities to 45% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money. Keep in mind 45% is still pretty high, so those risks are still somewhat prevalent.

Story continues

Our Take On FGI Industries' ROCE

From the above analysis, we find it rather worrisome that returns on capital and sales for FGI Industries have fallen, meanwhile the business is employing more capital than it was three years ago. It should come as no surprise then that the stock has fallen 30% over the last year, so it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

FGI Industries does have some risks, we noticed 3 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.