Be Wary Of GDB Holdings Berhad (KLSE:GDB) And Its Returns On Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Having said that, from a first glance at GDB Holdings Berhad (KLSE:GDB) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for GDB Holdings Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.06 = RM9.7m ÷ (RM336m - RM174m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, GDB Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 6.0%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 5.5% average generated by the Construction industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for GDB Holdings Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how GDB Holdings Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of GDB Holdings Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 55% over the last five years. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious. If this were to continue, you might be looking at a company that is trying to reinvest for growth but is actually losing market share since sales haven't increased.

On a side note, GDB Holdings Berhad has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 52% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE. Keep in mind 52% is still pretty high, so those risks are still somewhat prevalent.

The Key Takeaway

We're a bit apprehensive about GDB Holdings Berhad because despite more capital being deployed in the business, returns on that capital and sales have both fallen. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last five years have experienced a 14% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

GDB Holdings Berhad does have some risks, we noticed 4 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

