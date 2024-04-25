Be Wary Of GDB Holdings Berhad (KLSE:GDB) And Its Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Having said that, from a first glance at GDB Holdings Berhad (KLSE:GDB) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for GDB Holdings Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.028 = RM4.7m ÷ (RM347m - RM177m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, GDB Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 2.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Construction industry average of 7.7%.

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings , check out these free graphs detailing revenue and cash flow performance of GDB Holdings Berhad.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at GDB Holdings Berhad doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 33% over the last five years. Given the business is employing more capital while revenue has slipped, this is a bit concerning. If this were to continue, you might be looking at a company that is trying to reinvest for growth but is actually losing market share since sales haven't increased.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that GDB Holdings Berhad has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 51%, which we'd consider pretty high. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

In Conclusion...

We're a bit apprehensive about GDB Holdings Berhad because despite more capital being deployed in the business, returns on that capital and sales have both fallen. However the stock has delivered a 57% return to shareholders over the last five years, so investors might be expecting the trends to turn around. Regardless, we don't feel too comfortable with the fundamentals so we'd be steering clear of this stock for now.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for GDB Holdings Berhad (of which 1 is concerning!) that you should know about.

