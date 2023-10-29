Be Wary Of Genting Berhad (KLSE:GENTING) And Its Returns On Capital

When we're researching a company, it's sometimes hard to find the warning signs, but there are some financial metrics that can help spot trouble early. Typically, we'll see the trend of both return on capital employed (ROCE) declining and this usually coincides with a decreasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately this means that the company is earning less per dollar invested and on top of that, it's shrinking its base of capital employed. So after glancing at the trends within Genting Berhad (KLSE:GENTING), we weren't too hopeful.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Genting Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.049 = RM4.7b ÷ (RM105b - RM10b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Genting Berhad has an ROCE of 4.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 6.5%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Genting Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Genting Berhad here for free.

So How Is Genting Berhad's ROCE Trending?

There is reason to be cautious about Genting Berhad, given the returns are trending downwards. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 6.7% that they were earning five years ago. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Genting Berhad to turn into a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line On Genting Berhad's ROCE

In the end, the trend of lower returns on the same amount of capital isn't typically an indication that we're looking at a growth stock. It should come as no surprise then that the stock has fallen 33% over the last five years, so it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

Like most companies, Genting Berhad does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

