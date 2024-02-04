Be Wary Of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) And Its Returns On Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Globant (NYSE:GLOB) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Globant, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$219m ÷ (US$2.4b - US$481m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Globant has an ROCE of 11%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the IT industry average of 12%.

In the above chart we have measured Globant's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Globant here for free.

What Can We Tell From Globant's ROCE Trend?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Globant doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 19% over the last five years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

In Conclusion...

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Globant is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 274% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

