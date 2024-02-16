Be Wary Of Hexza Corporation Berhad (KLSE:HEXZA) And Its Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Hexza Corporation Berhad (KLSE:HEXZA) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Hexza Corporation Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.02 = RM7.3m ÷ (RM360m - RM2.7m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Hexza Corporation Berhad has an ROCE of 2.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Chemicals industry average of 6.1%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Hexza Corporation Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Hexza Corporation Berhad Tell Us?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Hexza Corporation Berhad, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 2.0% from 4.2% five years ago. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious. If this were to continue, you might be looking at a company that is trying to reinvest for growth but is actually losing market share since sales haven't increased.

In Conclusion...

In summary, we're somewhat concerned by Hexza Corporation Berhad's diminishing returns on increasing amounts of capital. Yet despite these concerning fundamentals, the stock has performed strongly with a 81% return over the last five years, so investors appear very optimistic. In any case, the current underlying trends don't bode well for long term performance so unless they reverse, we'd start looking elsewhere.

Hexza Corporation Berhad does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those don't sit too well with us...

