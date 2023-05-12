Be Wary Of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) And Its Returns On Capital

When we're researching a company, it's sometimes hard to find the warning signs, but there are some financial metrics that can help spot trouble early. Businesses in decline often have two underlying trends, firstly, a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining base of capital employed. Basically the company is earning less on its investments and it is also reducing its total assets. And from a first read, things don't look too good at Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY), so let's see why.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.023 = US$16m ÷ (US$2.1b - US$1.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has an ROCE of 2.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Machinery industry average of 11%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Hyster-Yale Materials Handling here for free.

So How Is Hyster-Yale Materials Handling's ROCE Trending?

The trend of ROCE at Hyster-Yale Materials Handling is showing some signs of weakness. The company used to generate 7.5% on its capital five years ago but it has since fallen noticeably. What's equally concerning is that the amount of capital deployed in the business has shrunk by 28% over that same period. The fact that both are shrinking is an indication that the business is going through some tough times. Typically businesses that exhibit these characteristics aren't the ones that tend to multiply over the long term, because statistically speaking, they've already gone through the growth phase of their life cycle.

While on the subject, we noticed that the ratio of current liabilities to total assets has risen to 66%, which has impacted the ROCE. If current liabilities hadn't increased as much as they did, the ROCE could actually be even lower. What this means is that in reality, a rather large portion of the business is being funded by the likes of the company's suppliers or short-term creditors, which can bring some risks of its own.

Our Take On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling's ROCE

In summary, it's unfortunate that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling is shrinking its capital base and also generating lower returns. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last five years have experienced a 16% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is significant...

