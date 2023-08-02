Be Wary Of InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) And Its Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Looking at InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG), it does have a high ROCE right now, but lets see how returns are trending.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for InterContinental Hotels Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.26 = US$693m ÷ (US$4.2b - US$1.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, InterContinental Hotels Group has an ROCE of 26%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 6.3% earned by companies in a similar industry.

roce

In the above chart we have measured InterContinental Hotels Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering InterContinental Hotels Group here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For InterContinental Hotels Group Tell Us?

In terms of InterContinental Hotels Group's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Historically returns on capital were even higher at 37%, but they have dropped over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Bottom Line On InterContinental Hotels Group's ROCE

While returns have fallen for InterContinental Hotels Group in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. In light of this, the stock has only gained 33% over the last five years. So this stock may still be an appealing investment opportunity, if other fundamentals prove to be sound.

