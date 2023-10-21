Be Wary Of KAP (JSE:KAP) And Its Returns On Capital

When researching a stock for investment, what can tell us that the company is in decline? Typically, we'll see the trend of both return on capital employed (ROCE) declining and this usually coincides with a decreasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately this means that the company is earning less per dollar invested and on top of that, it's shrinking its base of capital employed. So after glancing at the trends within KAP (JSE:KAP), we weren't too hopeful.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for KAP, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.081 = R1.7b ÷ (R30b - R8.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, KAP has an ROCE of 8.1%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Industrials industry average of 15%.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at KAP. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 11% that they were earning five years ago. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect KAP to turn into a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's unfortunate that KAP is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 70% from where it was five years ago. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

KAP does have some risks, we noticed 3 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

