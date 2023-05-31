Be Wary Of Kelly Partners Group Holdings (ASX:KPG) And Its Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Kelly Partners Group Holdings (ASX:KPG) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Kelly Partners Group Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = AU$17m ÷ (AU$131m - AU$37m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Kelly Partners Group Holdings has an ROCE of 18%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Professional Services industry average of 13% it's much better.

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Kelly Partners Group Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Kelly Partners Group Holdings here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Kelly Partners Group Holdings Tell Us?

In terms of Kelly Partners Group Holdings' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 27%, but since then they've fallen to 18%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Kelly Partners Group Holdings is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 336% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we would look further into this stock to make sure the other metrics justify the positive view.

One more thing to note, we've identified 3 warning signs with Kelly Partners Group Holdings and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

