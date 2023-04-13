Be Wary Of Kimlun Corporation Berhad (KLSE:KIMLUN) And Its Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Kimlun Corporation Berhad (KLSE:KIMLUN) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Kimlun Corporation Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0042 = RM3.7m ÷ (RM1.3b - RM422m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Kimlun Corporation Berhad has an ROCE of 0.4%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Construction industry average of 4.9%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Kimlun Corporation Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Kimlun Corporation Berhad here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of Kimlun Corporation Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 0.4% from 13% five years ago. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

The Bottom Line On Kimlun Corporation Berhad's ROCE

In summary, Kimlun Corporation Berhad is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 60% in the last five years. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

Kimlun Corporation Berhad does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Kimlun Corporation Berhad that you might be interested in.

