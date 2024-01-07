Be Wary Of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) And Its Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Latham Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0061 = US$4.7m ÷ (US$865m - US$87m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Latham Group has an ROCE of 0.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Leisure industry average of 15%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Latham Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of Latham Group's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last three years, returns on capital have decreased to 0.6% from 6.8% three years ago. Given the business is employing more capital while revenue has slipped, this is a bit concerning. This could mean that the business is losing its competitive advantage or market share, because while more money is being put into ventures, it's actually producing a lower return - "less bang for their buck" per se.

What We Can Learn From Latham Group's ROCE

In summary, we're somewhat concerned by Latham Group's diminishing returns on increasing amounts of capital. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last year have experienced a 25% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Latham Group that we think you should be aware of.

