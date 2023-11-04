Be Wary Of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) And Its Returns On Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for LyondellBasell Industries, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$3.6b ÷ (US$37b - US$7.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, LyondellBasell Industries has an ROCE of 12%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 11% generated by the Chemicals industry.

In the above chart we have measured LyondellBasell Industries' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering LyondellBasell Industries here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For LyondellBasell Industries Tell Us?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at LyondellBasell Industries, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 12% from 26% five years ago. Given the business is employing more capital while revenue has slipped, this is a bit concerning. This could mean that the business is losing its competitive advantage or market share, because while more money is being put into ventures, it's actually producing a lower return - "less bang for their buck" per se.

What We Can Learn From LyondellBasell Industries' ROCE

We're a bit apprehensive about LyondellBasell Industries because despite more capital being deployed in the business, returns on that capital and sales have both fallen. Despite the concerning underlying trends, the stock has actually gained 30% over the last five years, so it might be that the investors are expecting the trends to reverse. Either way, we aren't huge fans of the current trends and so with that we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

