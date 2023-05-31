Be Wary Of Mikro MSC Berhad (KLSE:MIKROMB) And Its Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Having said that, from a first glance at Mikro MSC Berhad (KLSE:MIKROMB) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Mikro MSC Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.043 = RM5.5m ÷ (RM134m - RM8.0m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Mikro MSC Berhad has an ROCE of 4.3%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Electronic industry average of 17%.

See our latest analysis for Mikro MSC Berhad

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Mikro MSC Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Mikro MSC Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Mikro MSC Berhad's ROCE Trend?

We weren't thrilled with the trend because Mikro MSC Berhad's ROCE has reduced by 71% over the last five years, while the business employed 78% more capital. However, some of the increase in capital employed could be attributed to the recent capital raising that's been completed prior to their latest reporting period, so keep that in mind when looking at the ROCE decrease. Mikro MSC Berhad probably hasn't received a full year of earnings yet from the new funds it raised, so these figures should be taken with a grain of salt. Also, we found that by looking at the company's latest EBIT, the figure is within 10% of the previous year's EBIT so you can basically assign the ROCE drop primarily to that capital raise.

The Bottom Line

To conclude, we've found that Mikro MSC Berhad is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 42% in the last five years. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Mikro MSC Berhad (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should know about.

While Mikro MSC Berhad may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here