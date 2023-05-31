Be Wary Of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand (NZSE:MCK) And Its Returns On Capital

What financial metrics can indicate to us that a company is maturing or even in decline? When we see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) in conjunction with a declining base of capital employed, that's often how a mature business shows signs of aging. Ultimately this means that the company is earning less per dollar invested and on top of that, it's shrinking its base of capital employed. Having said that, after a brief look, Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand (NZSE:MCK) we aren't filled with optimism, but let's investigate further.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.064 = NZ$43m ÷ (NZ$709m - NZ$31m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand has an ROCE of 6.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Hospitality industry average of 7.0%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand Tell Us?

There is reason to be cautious about Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand, given the returns are trending downwards. About five years ago, returns on capital were 9.1%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand becoming one if things continue as they have.

Our Take On Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand's ROCE

In the end, the trend of lower returns on the same amount of capital isn't typically an indication that we're looking at a growth stock. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last five years have experienced a 26% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

