Be Wary Of National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) And Its Returns On Capital

When it comes to investing, there are some useful financial metrics that can warn us when a business is potentially in trouble. When we see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) in conjunction with a declining base of capital employed, that's often how a mature business shows signs of aging. This indicates the company is producing less profit from its investments and its total assets are decreasing. On that note, looking into National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK), we weren't too upbeat about how things were going.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on National Presto Industries is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.079 = US$28m ÷ (US$416m - US$63m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2023).

Therefore, National Presto Industries has an ROCE of 7.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Aerospace & Defense industry average of 9.5%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for National Presto Industries' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating National Presto Industries' past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at National Presto Industries. To be more specific, the ROCE was 17% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on National Presto Industries becoming one if things continue as they have.

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's unfortunate that National Presto Industries is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. And, the stock has remained flat over the last five years, so investors don't seem too impressed either. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

One final note, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with National Presto Industries (including 1 which shouldn't be ignored) .

