Be Wary Of Petron Malaysia Refining & Marketing Bhd (KLSE:PETRONM) And Its Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Petron Malaysia Refining & Marketing Bhd (KLSE:PETRONM) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Petron Malaysia Refining & Marketing Bhd, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = RM253m ÷ (RM4.6b - RM2.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Petron Malaysia Refining & Marketing Bhd has an ROCE of 10%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty standard return but compared to the Oil and Gas industry average it falls behind.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Petron Malaysia Refining & Marketing Bhd compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Petron Malaysia Refining & Marketing Bhd here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Petron Malaysia Refining & Marketing Bhd, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 25% over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that Petron Malaysia Refining & Marketing Bhd has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 46%, which we'd consider pretty high. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

What We Can Learn From Petron Malaysia Refining & Marketing Bhd's ROCE

While returns have fallen for Petron Malaysia Refining & Marketing Bhd in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. These growth trends haven't led to growth returns though, since the stock has fallen 32% over the last five years. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

