Be Wary Of PlaySide Studios (ASX:PLY) And Its Returns On Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after investigating PlaySide Studios (ASX:PLY), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for PlaySide Studios:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = AU$7.8m ÷ (AU$62m - AU$11m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Thus, PlaySide Studios has an ROCE of 15%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Entertainment industry average of 8.0% it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for PlaySide Studios compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering PlaySide Studios for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

When we looked at the ROCE trend at PlaySide Studios, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 15% from 58% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

On a side note, PlaySide Studios has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 18% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

What We Can Learn From PlaySide Studios' ROCE

While returns have fallen for PlaySide Studios in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. Furthermore the stock has climbed 100% over the last three years, it would appear that investors are upbeat about the future. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we would look further into this stock to make sure the other metrics justify the positive view.

