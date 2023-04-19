Be Wary Of Prestar Resources Berhad (KLSE:PRESTAR) And Its Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. In light of that, when we looked at Prestar Resources Berhad (KLSE:PRESTAR) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Prestar Resources Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.011 = RM4.8m ÷ (RM652m - RM215m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Prestar Resources Berhad has an ROCE of 1.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Metals and Mining industry average of 7.7%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Prestar Resources Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Prestar Resources Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

What Can We Tell From Prestar Resources Berhad's ROCE Trend?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Prestar Resources Berhad doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 7.8%, but since then they've fallen to 1.1%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

On a side note, Prestar Resources Berhad has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 33% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

Our Take On Prestar Resources Berhad's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Prestar Resources Berhad is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. However, total returns to shareholders over the last five years have been flat, which could indicate these growth trends potentially aren't accounted for yet by investors. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

One more thing, we've spotted 3 warning signs facing Prestar Resources Berhad that you might find interesting.

