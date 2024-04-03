Be Wary Of PSI Software (ETR:PSAN) And Its Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at PSI Software (ETR:PSAN) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for PSI Software:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.017 = €2.8m ÷ (€277m - €110m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, PSI Software has an ROCE of 1.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Software industry average of 15%.

In the above chart we have measured PSI Software's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for PSI Software .

What Does the ROCE Trend For PSI Software Tell Us?

In terms of PSI Software's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 10%, but since then they've fallen to 1.7%. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Key Takeaway

To conclude, we've found that PSI Software is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. And with the stock having returned a mere 26% in the last five years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for PSI Software you'll probably want to know about.

