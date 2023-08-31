Be Wary Of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) And Its Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on RadNet is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.028 = US$64m ÷ (US$2.7b - US$434m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, RadNet has an ROCE of 2.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Healthcare industry average of 9.5%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for RadNet compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of RadNet's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 2.8% from 6.3% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

In Conclusion...

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for RadNet. And long term investors must be optimistic going forward because the stock has returned a huge 145% to shareholders in the last five years. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

RadNet does have some risks, we noticed 3 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

