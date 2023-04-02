U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,109.31
    +58.48 (+1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,274.15
    +415.12 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,221.91
    +208.43 (+1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,802.48
    +34.10 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.70
    +1.33 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,987.00
    -10.70 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    +0.25 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0847
    -0.0062 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2332
    -0.0058 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7970
    +0.1080 (+0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,391.25
    -56.20 (-0.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    621.79
    +7.58 (+1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.55 (+0.93%)
     

Be Wary Of Robert Walters (LON:RWA) And Its Returns On Capital

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, while the ROCE is currently high for Robert Walters (LON:RWA), we aren't jumping out of our chairs because returns are decreasing.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Robert Walters:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.24 = UK£58m ÷ (UK£474m - UK£230m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Robert Walters has an ROCE of 24%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Professional Services industry average of 16%.

Check out our latest analysis for Robert Walters

roce
roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Robert Walters compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Robert Walters here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Robert Walters doesn't inspire confidence. Historically returns on capital were even higher at 34%, but they have dropped over the last five years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

On a side note, Robert Walters has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 48% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money. Keep in mind 48% is still pretty high, so those risks are still somewhat prevalent.

The Key Takeaway

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Robert Walters. These growth trends haven't led to growth returns though, since the stock has fallen 28% over the last five years. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

One more thing: We've identified 2 warning signs with Robert Walters (at least 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

High returns are a key ingredient to strong performance, so check out our free list ofstocks earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

