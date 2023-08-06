Be Wary Of Savaria (TSE:SIS) And Its Returns On Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Savaria (TSE:SIS) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Savaria, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.082 = CA$77m ÷ (CA$1.1b - CA$178m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, Savaria has an ROCE of 8.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return, but it's much better than the Machinery industry average of 6.7%.

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Savaria compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Savaria here for free.

So How Is Savaria's ROCE Trending?

In terms of Savaria's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 13% over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

What We Can Learn From Savaria's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Savaria. In light of this, the stock has only gained 11% over the last five years. Therefore we'd recommend looking further into this stock to confirm if it has the makings of a good investment.

Savaria does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Savaria that you might be interested in.

