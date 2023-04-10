Be Wary Of Schweiter Technologies (VTX:SWTQ) And Its Returns On Capital

If you're looking at a mature business that's past the growth phase, what are some of the underlying trends that pop up? A business that's potentially in decline often shows two trends, a return on capital employed (ROCE) that's declining, and a base of capital employed that's also declining. Ultimately this means that the company is earning less per dollar invested and on top of that, it's shrinking its base of capital employed. In light of that, from a first glance at Schweiter Technologies (VTX:SWTQ), we've spotted some signs that it could be struggling, so let's investigate.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Schweiter Technologies:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.047 = CHF42m ÷ (CHF1.1b - CHF206m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Schweiter Technologies has an ROCE of 4.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Building industry average of 19%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Schweiter Technologies compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Schweiter Technologies Tell Us?

In terms of Schweiter Technologies' historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, the ROCE was 8.5% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Schweiter Technologies becoming one if things continue as they have.

Our Take On Schweiter Technologies' ROCE

In the end, the trend of lower returns on the same amount of capital isn't typically an indication that we're looking at a growth stock. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last five years have experienced a 29% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

One more thing: We've identified 2 warning signs with Schweiter Technologies (at least 1 which is a bit concerning) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

