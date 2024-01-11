Be Wary Of Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) And Its Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Although, when we looked at Speedy Hire (LON:SDY), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Speedy Hire is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.081 = UK£29m ÷ (UK£471m - UK£117m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Speedy Hire has an ROCE of 8.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Trade Distributors industry average of 15%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Speedy Hire compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Speedy Hire.

The Trend Of ROCE

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Speedy Hire, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 12% over the last five years. However it looks like Speedy Hire might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

In Conclusion...

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Speedy Hire's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 29% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Speedy Hire has the makings of a multi-bagger.

