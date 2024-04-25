Be Wary Of Sysco (NYSE:SYY) And Its Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Sysco (NYSE:SYY) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Sysco:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = US$2.8b ÷ (US$25b - US$8.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, Sysco has an ROCE of 17%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Consumer Retailing industry average of 12% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Sysco's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for Sysco .

How Are Returns Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Sysco, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 22% over the last five years. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Key Takeaway

To conclude, we've found that Sysco is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 26% to shareholders over the last five years. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Sysco that we think you should be aware of.

