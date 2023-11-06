Be Wary Of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) And Its Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Teck Resources:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.07 = CA$3.4b ÷ (CA$55b - CA$5.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Teck Resources has an ROCE of 7.0%. On its own that's a low return, but compared to the average of 2.8% generated by the Metals and Mining industry, it's much better.

Check out our latest analysis for Teck Resources

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Teck Resources compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Teck Resources here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Teck Resources, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 12%, but since then they've fallen to 7.0%. Given the business is employing more capital while revenue has slipped, this is a bit concerning. This could mean that the business is losing its competitive advantage or market share, because while more money is being put into ventures, it's actually producing a lower return - "less bang for their buck" per se.

Story continues

The Key Takeaway

From the above analysis, we find it rather worrisome that returns on capital and sales for Teck Resources have fallen, meanwhile the business is employing more capital than it was five years ago. Yet despite these poor fundamentals, the stock has gained a huge 100% over the last five years, so investors appear very optimistic. Regardless, we don't feel too comfortable with the fundamentals so we'd be steering clear of this stock for now.

If you'd like to know more about Teck Resources, we've spotted 2 warning signs, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

While Teck Resources isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.