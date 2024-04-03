Be Wary Of Tong Herr Resources Berhad (KLSE:TONGHER) And Its Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Tong Herr Resources Berhad (KLSE:TONGHER) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Tong Herr Resources Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.009 = RM5.5m ÷ (RM665m - RM50m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Thus, Tong Herr Resources Berhad has an ROCE of 0.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Machinery industry average of 9.4%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Tong Herr Resources Berhad's past further, check out this free graph covering Tong Herr Resources Berhad's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of Tong Herr Resources Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 14%, but since then they've fallen to 0.9%. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious. If this were to continue, you might be looking at a company that is trying to reinvest for growth but is actually losing market share since sales haven't increased.

On a related note, Tong Herr Resources Berhad has decreased its current liabilities to 7.5% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, we're somewhat concerned by Tong Herr Resources Berhad's diminishing returns on increasing amounts of capital. It should come as no surprise then that the stock has fallen 15% over the last five years, so it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

On a final note, we've found 3 warning signs for Tong Herr Resources Berhad that we think you should be aware of.

