Be Wary Of Toyo Ventures Holdings Berhad (KLSE:TOYOVEN) And Its Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after investigating Toyo Ventures Holdings Berhad (KLSE:TOYOVEN), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Toyo Ventures Holdings Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.00076 = RM420k ÷ (RM573m - RM23m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Toyo Ventures Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 0.08%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Chemicals industry average of 7.4%.

See our latest analysis for Toyo Ventures Holdings Berhad

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Toyo Ventures Holdings Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Toyo Ventures Holdings Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Toyo Ventures Holdings Berhad, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 0.7%, but since then they've fallen to 0.08%. However it looks like Toyo Ventures Holdings Berhad might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

Our Take On Toyo Ventures Holdings Berhad's ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Toyo Ventures Holdings Berhad's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Investors must think there's better things to come because the stock has knocked it out of the park, delivering a 108% gain to shareholders who have held over the last five years. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

On a final note, we found 2 warning signs for Toyo Ventures Holdings Berhad (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here