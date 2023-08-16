Be Wary Of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) And Its Returns On Capital

What underlying fundamental trends can indicate that a company might be in decline? When we see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) in conjunction with a declining base of capital employed, that's often how a mature business shows signs of aging. Trends like this ultimately mean the business is reducing its investments and also earning less on what it has invested. On that note, looking into Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM), we weren't too upbeat about how things were going.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Trip.com Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.02 = CN¥2.7b ÷ (CN¥209b - CN¥75b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Trip.com Group has an ROCE of 2.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 9.2%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Trip.com Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Trip.com Group.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

There is reason to be cautious about Trip.com Group, given the returns are trending downwards. To be more specific, the ROCE was 2.6% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Trip.com Group becoming one if things continue as they have.

The Bottom Line

In the end, the trend of lower returns on the same amount of capital isn't typically an indication that we're looking at a growth stock. In spite of that, the stock has delivered a 0.6% return to shareholders who held over the last five years. Regardless, we don't like the trends as they are and if they persist, we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for Trip.com Group you'll probably want to know about.

