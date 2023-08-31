Be wary of TV commercials selling gold as investment against inflation: David Bruce

It's almost impossible to escape the commercials if you're listening to talk radio or watching one of the political TV channels.

A spokesperson, often a veteran actor or game show host, urges you to buy gold as a protection against inflation.

They point out that the price of gold has risen from $260 an ounce in April 2001 to its current value of about $1,920 an ounce, while $260 in cash from 2001 has decreased in buying power to about $148.

Some of the more inflammatory commercials scare viewers with predictions of a worldwide catastrophe and economic meltdown, where precious metals are the only remaining investment. They also are the ones who scam customers by charging two, three or even four times the value of the gold and silver they sell.

Some experts believe gold and silver can be valuable additions to an investment portfolio. But that's only true if you buy them at a fair price.

"Many of our customers buy precious metals to stay diversified with their investments," said Todd Czerwinski, owner of Erie Gold Exchange. "If you have 5% of your (investment's) net worth in precious metals, that's fine for staying diversified."

Czerwinski doesn't recommend taking money out of retirement savings accounts to buy precious metals. The penalties and taxes associated with withdrawing money early from an IRA would likely negate any profit should the price of gold rise.

It's also important how you purchase gold or other precious metals.

Precious metals fall into two categories: bullion and collectible coins. Bullion can be bars or coins that have no value above the spot price of the precious metal, while collectible coins might have additional numismatic value.

Many of the commercials are for collectible gold coins that include a markup that ranges from 40% to 200% above the spot price, according to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

That might be OK if you are buying gold coins as a collector, but paying an extra $750 to $3,800 per ounce for investment gold makes it much more difficult to earn a profit when it comes time to sell, the CFTC said in a news release.

If you were buying bullion gold from Erie Gold Exchange last week, the markup — or premium — was about $50 to $60 an ounce, Czerwinski said.

"The premium does rise and fall, depending on what we have to pay," Czerwinski said. "They are fairly reasonable right now but they could increase if the market goes into a frenzy."

Investors also have to be wary of outright fraud. The AARP reported that two Los Angeles men bilked at least 1,600 people out of more than $185 million between 2017 and 2020 by charging them double to quadruple the spot price for gold bullion.

Many of these victims were older people who used their retirement savings to buy gold coins and bullion.

As with any major purchase, do your homework before investing in gold. Shop around by calling local dealers, like Czerwinski, and ask friends about their experience if they have purchased precious metals for investment.

"Do your research before coming in," Czerwinski said.

