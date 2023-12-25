Be Wary Of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) And Its Returns On Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after investigating Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Urban Outfitters, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$357m ÷ (US$4.1b - US$1.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2023).

Therefore, Urban Outfitters has an ROCE of 12%. By itself that's a normal return on capital and it's in line with the industry's average returns of 12%.

roce

In the above chart we have measured Urban Outfitters' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Urban Outfitters.

What Can We Tell From Urban Outfitters' ROCE Trend?

In terms of Urban Outfitters' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 12% from 21% five years ago. However it looks like Urban Outfitters might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

What We Can Learn From Urban Outfitters' ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Urban Outfitters' reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 9.2% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

