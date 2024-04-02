Be Wary Of Volcano Berhad (KLSE:VOLCANO) And Its Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Volcano Berhad (KLSE:VOLCANO) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Volcano Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.049 = RM5.1m ÷ (RM118m - RM13m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Thus, Volcano Berhad has an ROCE of 4.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Machinery industry average of 9.4%.

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Volcano Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Volcano Berhad's past further, check out this free graph covering Volcano Berhad's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We weren't thrilled with the trend because Volcano Berhad's ROCE has reduced by 64% over the last five years, while the business employed 68% more capital. However, some of the increase in capital employed could be attributed to the recent capital raising that's been completed prior to their latest reporting period, so keep that in mind when looking at the ROCE decrease. Volcano Berhad probably hasn't received a full year of earnings yet from the new funds it raised, so these figures should be taken with a grain of salt.

The Bottom Line

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Volcano Berhad's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Since the stock has gained an impressive 30% over the last three years, investors must think there's better things to come. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for Volcano Berhad that we think you should be aware of.

