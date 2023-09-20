Be Wary Of YBS International Berhad (KLSE:YBS) And Its Returns On Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at YBS International Berhad (KLSE:YBS), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on YBS International Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.023 = RM2.9m ÷ (RM159m - RM34m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, YBS International Berhad has an ROCE of 2.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Machinery industry average of 9.7%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating YBS International Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at YBS International Berhad doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 2.3% from 4.5% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

Our Take On YBS International Berhad's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that YBS International Berhad is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And long term investors must be optimistic going forward because the stock has returned a huge 288% to shareholders in the last five years. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

