Wasabi Market 2025, Rising Awareness About Health Benefits Of Wasabi to Boost Growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The wasabi market size is expected to grow by USD 328.78 million at a CAGR of 10.11% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The rising awareness about the health benefits of wasabi and the growing demand for Japanese cuisine will offer immense growth opportunities. However, side effects of wasabi, high dependence on Asia for production, and requirements for specific climates will challenge the growth of the market participants.
To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Download Free Sample Report.
Wasabi Market Segmentation
Application
Geography
Wasabi Market Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our wasabi market report covers the following areas:
Wasabi Market size
Wasabi Market trends
Wasabi Market industry analysis
This study identifies the rising number of new restaurants that serve sushi as one of the prime reasons driving the wasabi market growth during the next few years. Buy Sample Report.
Wasabi Market Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Wasabi Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Wasabi Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Clearspring Ltd.
Connors Greens LLC
Eden Foods Inc.
Health Logics Laboratories Inc.
KINJIRUSHI Co. Ltd.
Oregon Coast Wasabi
Pacific Coast Wasabi Ltd.
Real Wasabi LLC
S and B Foods Inc.
The Wasabi Co.
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.
Wasabi Market Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will assist wasabi market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the wasabi market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the wasabi market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wasabi market vendors
Wasabi Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.11%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 328.78 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
10.44
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 73%
Key consumer countries
Japan, US, China, UK, and South Korea (Republic of Korea)
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Clearspring Ltd., Connors Greens LLC, Eden Foods Inc., Health Logics Laboratories Inc., KINJIRUSHI Co. Ltd., Oregon Coast Wasabi, Pacific Coast Wasabi Ltd., Real Wasabi LLC, S and B Foods Inc., and The Wasabi Co.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio "Consumer Staples" Research Reports
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Medical and nutraceuticals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Clearspring Ltd.
Connors Greens LLC
Eden Foods Inc.
Health Logics Laboratories Inc.
KINJIRUSHI Co. Ltd.
Oregon Coast Wasabi
Pacific Coast Wasabi Ltd.
Real Wasabi LLC
S and B Foods Inc.
The Wasabi Co.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
