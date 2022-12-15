Wasabi market to Grow by 9.91% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Rising awareness about the health benefits of wasabi will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wasabi Market Insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wasabi Market 2023-2027

Vendors: 15+, Including Beaverton Foods Inc., Clearspring Ltd., Connors Greens LLC, Eden Foods Inc., KINJIRUSHI Co. Ltd., Mountain View Wasabi, MUSO Co., Ltd., Oregon Coast Wasabi, Pacific Coast Wasabi Ltd., Real Wasabi LLC, S and B Foods Inc., Tamaruya Honten Co., Ltd., TasFoods Ltd., and The Wasabi Co., among others.

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Application, type, and region

In 2017, the wasabi market was valued at USD 414.57 million. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 117.12 million. The wasabi market size is estimated to grow by USD 395.3 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 10.24% according to Technavio.

Wasabi Market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Wasabi Market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

Beaverton Foods Inc. – The company offers wasabi such as authentic fresh wasabi.

Clearspring Ltd. - The company offers wasabi such as Clearspring Wasabi powder.

Eden Foods Inc. - The company offers wasabi such as Eden Wasabi Powder.

Wasabi Market - Market Dynamics

Major Drivers:

Rising awareness about the health benefits of wasabi

Growing demand for Japanese cuisine

Rise number of new restaurants that serve sushi

Key Challenges:

Side effects of wasabi

High dependence on Asia for production

Requirement for specific climate

The Wasabi Market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the Key Data Covered in this Wasabi Market Report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Wasabi Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Wasabi Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Wasabi Market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cloud data warehouse market vendors

Wasabi Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 151 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.24% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 395.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.91 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 29% Key countries US, Canada, Japan, South Korea, Russia, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Beaverton Foods Inc., Clearspring Ltd., Connors Greens LLC, Eden Foods Inc., KINJIRUSHI Co. Ltd., Mountain View Wasabi, MUSO Co., Ltd., Oregon Coast Wasabi, Pacific Coast Wasabi Ltd., Real Wasabi LLC, S and B Foods Inc., Tamaruya Honten Co., Ltd., TasFoods Ltd., and The Wasabi Co. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global wasabi market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Medical and nutraceuticals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 Sauce - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Powder - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.14 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Beaverton Foods Inc.

12.4 Clearspring Ltd.

12.5 Connors Greens LLC

12.6 Eden Foods Inc.

12.7 KINJIRUSHI Co. Ltd.

12.8 Mountain View Wasabi

12.9 MUSO Co., Ltd.

12.10 Oregon Coast Wasabi

12.11 Pacific Coast Wasabi Ltd.

12.12 Real Wasabi LLC

12.13 S and B Foods Inc.

12.14 Tamaruya Honten Co., Ltd.

12.15 TasFoods Ltd.

12.16 The Wasabi Co.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

