U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,007.00
    +9.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,071.00
    +78.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,769.25
    +18.50 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,828.40
    +6.90 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.19
    -0.09 (-0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.50
    -5.20 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    23.93
    -0.21 (-0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0669
    -0.0014 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5030
    +0.0020 (+0.06%)
     

  • Vix

    21.14
    -1.41 (-6.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2404
    -0.0025 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.3440
    -0.0710 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,814.95
    +19.61 (+0.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    415.61
    -1.30 (-0.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,495.93
    -6.96 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,134.47
    -21.74 (-0.08%)
     

Wasabi market to Grow by 9.91% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Rising awareness about the health benefits of wasabi will drive growth - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wasabi Market Insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wasabi Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wasabi Market 2023-2027

  • Vendors: 15+, Including Beaverton Foods Inc., Clearspring Ltd., Connors Greens LLC, Eden Foods Inc., KINJIRUSHI Co. Ltd., Mountain View Wasabi, MUSO Co., Ltd., Oregon Coast Wasabi, Pacific Coast Wasabi Ltd., Real Wasabi LLC, S and B Foods Inc., Tamaruya Honten Co., Ltd., TasFoods Ltd., and The Wasabi Co., among others.

  • Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

  • Segments: Application, type, and region

To understand more about the Wasabi Market, request a sample report

In 2017, the wasabi market was valued at USD 414.57 million. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 117.12 million. The wasabi market size is estimated to grow by USD 395.3 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 10.24% according to Technavio.

Wasabi Market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

  • For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Wasabi Market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

  • Beaverton Foods Inc. – The company offers wasabi such as authentic fresh wasabi.

  • Clearspring Ltd. - The company offers wasabi such as Clearspring Wasabi powder.

  • Eden Foods Inc. - The company offers wasabi such as Eden Wasabi Powder.

Wasabi Market - Market Dynamics

Major Drivers:

  • Rising awareness about the health benefits of wasabi

  • Growing demand for Japanese cuisine

  • Rise number of new restaurants that serve sushi

Key Challenges:

  • Side effects of wasabi

  • High dependence on Asia for production

  • Requirement for specific climate

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

The Wasabi Market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why buy?

  • Add credibility to strategies

  • Analyze competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margins with Technavio-  Buy the Report

What are the Key Data Covered in this Wasabi Market Report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Wasabi Market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the Wasabi Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the Wasabi Market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cloud data warehouse market vendors

Related Reports:

  • The nutricosmetics market size is estimated to grow by USD 847.3 million with a CAGR of 3.65% during the forecast period 2022 to 2027. The nutricosmetics market is segmented by product (dietary supplements, food, and beverages), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • The seaweed snacks market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.10 billion with a CAGR of 10.65% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The seaweed snacks market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Get lifetime access to Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Wasabi Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

151

Base year

2022

Historical year

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.24%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 395.3 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

9.91

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 29%

Key countries

US, Canada, Japan, South Korea, Russia, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Beaverton Foods Inc., Clearspring Ltd., Connors Greens LLC, Eden Foods Inc., KINJIRUSHI Co. Ltd., Mountain View Wasabi, MUSO Co., Ltd., Oregon Coast Wasabi, Pacific Coast Wasabi Ltd., Real Wasabi LLC, S and B Foods Inc., Tamaruya Honten Co., Ltd., TasFoods Ltd., and The Wasabi Co.

Market dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market Definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global wasabi market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Medical and nutraceuticals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Type

  • 7.3 Sauce - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Powder - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.14 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Beaverton Foods Inc.

  • 12.4 Clearspring Ltd.

  • 12.5 Connors Greens LLC

  • 12.6 Eden Foods Inc.

  • 12.7 KINJIRUSHI Co. Ltd.

  • 12.8 Mountain View Wasabi

  • 12.9 MUSO Co., Ltd.

  • 12.10 Oregon Coast Wasabi

  • 12.11 Pacific Coast Wasabi Ltd.

  • 12.12 Real Wasabi LLC

  • 12.13 S and B Foods Inc.

  • 12.14 Tamaruya Honten Co., Ltd.

  • 12.15 TasFoods Ltd.

  • 12.16 The Wasabi Co.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Wasabi Market 2023-2027
Global Wasabi Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wasabi-market-to-grow-by-9-91-y-o-y-from-2022-to-2023-rising-awareness-about-the-health-benefits-of-wasabi-will-drive-growth---technavio-301703010.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • What's Next for AbbVie Now That It Reached Our Price Target?

    With all the commercials on TV it is hard not to remember that AbbVie ABBV is the manufacturer of Humira to treat rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease. In this updated daily bar chart of ABBV, below, we can see a bullish golden cross of the 50-day and 200-day moving average lines in December. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator is in a bullish alignment above the zero line but the two moving averages are poised for a downward crossover and take profit sell signal.

  • ASML Chief Voices How US Gained With Semiconductor Embargo Against China At Cost Of ASML

    The CEO of Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ: ASML) questioned the logic behind the U.S. push to get the Netherlands to implement a semiconductor embargo on China. Following U.S. pressure, the Dutch government has already restricted ASML from exporting its most advanced lithography machines to China since 2019, benefiting U.S. companies selling alternative technology, Reuters reported citing CEO Peter Wennink's interview with a newspaper. He said that while 15% of ASML'

  • 12 Countries That Produce The Most Lithium

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 12 countries that produce the most lithium. For more countries, head on over to 5 Countries That Produce The Most Lithium. Lithium is shaping up to be one of the most important materials for the modern day world. Alongside silicon, which is used in semiconductor […]

  • ASML’s CEO Pushes Back on Further Export Restrictions to China

    (Bloomberg) -- Dutch chip-gear giant ASML Holding NV has “given up enough” with the pre-existing restrictions on its sales to China, Chief Executive Officer Peter Wennink said.Most Read from BloombergPowell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsIn 60 Seconds Before CPI Hit, Heavy Trading Drove Mystery RallyIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Musk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesl

  • Shares of Flex Ltd Are Moving to the Upside

    Singapore-based Flex Ltd has made an upside breakout from a long sideways trading pattern. Old timers may remember the company better as Flextronics from the go-go 60's period of Wall Street. Today the company "provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe.

  • Why Is Nobody Talking About This Crypto Up 227% for the Year?

    In the wake of the FTX meltdown, Trust Wallet Token has soared to prominence. But how long can it last?

  • HF Sinclair Pulls Back to a Key Moving Average, So Now What?

    That's hard to say, as the charts indicate it is touch and go for the direction that the shares of the oil refiner will take from here.

  • 3 of the Best Buffett Stocks to Buy for 2023

    All three stocks trade at attractive forward earnings multiples and are among the best-priced stocks in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio.

  • Musk's banks to book Twitter loan losses, avoid big hits -sources

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Some of the banks that lent Elon Musk $13 billion to buy Twitter are preparing to book losses on the loans this quarter, but they are likely to do so in a way that it does not become a major drag on their earnings, according to three sources with direct knowledge of the situation. In addition, Twitter has seen advertisers flee amid worries about Musk's approach to policing tweets, hitting revenues and its ability to pay the interest on the debt.

  • Stronger demand outlook lifts oil, as traders digest a hefty U.S. supply climb and Fed policy decision

    Oil futures settle higher on Wednesday, buoyed after the International Energy Agency raised its 2023 forecast for demand growth.

  • These Cashed-up Canadian Oil Producers Are Set To Outperform In 2023

    After a bumper year of share buybacks and dividends, BMO Capital Markets analysts predict that debt-light Canadian oil and gas producers are poised to reward shareholders even more in 2023

  • 4 Large Drug Stocks to Watch in a Booming Industry

    Drug/biotech companies are likely to see significant advances in innovation in 2023. In the Large-Cap Pharmaceuticals industry, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Novo Nordisk (NVO), Merck (MRK) and AstraZeneca (AZN) are worth retaining in your portfolio.

  • ‘99% of People' Will Lose Crypto Storing in Self-Custody: Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao

    “Holding your own crypto in your wallet is not risk-free,” said Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao today during a Twitter spaces.

  • What’s In Store For Oilfield Service Companies In 2023?

    Oilfield service companies have been slower to respond to high oil prices, though the industry could be set for further growth in 2023

  • 3 Long-Term Picks from The Semiconductor Industry (Revised)

    There are secular growth drivers of the Analog/Mixed Signal Semiconductor industry with near-term uncertainty leading to an attractive valuation. ADI, MTSI, and MCHP are worth exploring.

  • Workday's Stock Is Showing Signs of Improvement

    After a long decline the charts and indicators of this software company have begun to improve. In this daily bar chart of WDAY, below, I can see that prices gapped higher at the end of November and jumped above the 50-day moving average line. The slope of this shorter moving average line has turned positive and on Tuesday WDAY closed above the 200-day moving average line.

  • What Slowdown? Warren Buffett Chip Stock Reported Impressive Revenue Growth

    Today's video focuses on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), its recently released November revenue report, and an update on the semiconductor manufacturing business reported by TrendForce.

  • Pump Prices in US Have Biggest One-Day Drop Since March 2020

    (Bloomberg) -- Average pump prices in the US fell by nearly 1% overnight, the largest decline since late March 2020, shortly after the Covid-19 pandemic shut down offices and schools across the country, devastating fuel demand.Most Read from BloombergPowell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?In 60 Seconds Before CPI Hit, Heavy Trading Drove Mystery RallyMu

  • Top Copper Stocks

    Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Southern Copper have risen as much as 111% in the past year due to high demand and record prices.

  • Rice Acquisition Corp. II sees future of natural gas in $1.4B deal

    NET Power was formed in 2010 with a technology that would create electricity at utility scale while at the same time capturing the carbon dioxide created during the power generation process.