Wasabi market to Grow by 9.91% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Rising awareness about the health benefits of wasabi will drive growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wasabi Market Insights -
Vendors: 15+, Including Beaverton Foods Inc., Clearspring Ltd., Connors Greens LLC, Eden Foods Inc., KINJIRUSHI Co. Ltd., Mountain View Wasabi, MUSO Co., Ltd., Oregon Coast Wasabi, Pacific Coast Wasabi Ltd., Real Wasabi LLC, S and B Foods Inc., Tamaruya Honten Co., Ltd., TasFoods Ltd., and The Wasabi Co., among others.
Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
Segments: Application, type, and region
In 2017, the wasabi market was valued at USD 414.57 million. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 117.12 million. The wasabi market size is estimated to grow by USD 395.3 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 10.24% according to Technavio.
Wasabi Market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
Key purchase criteria
Adoption rates
Adoption lifecycle
Drivers of price sensitivity
Wasabi Market - Vendor Insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -
Beaverton Foods Inc. – The company offers wasabi such as authentic fresh wasabi.
Clearspring Ltd. - The company offers wasabi such as Clearspring Wasabi powder.
Eden Foods Inc. - The company offers wasabi such as Eden Wasabi Powder.
Wasabi Market - Market Dynamics
Major Drivers:
Rising awareness about the health benefits of wasabi
Growing demand for Japanese cuisine
Rise number of new restaurants that serve sushi
Key Challenges:
Side effects of wasabi
High dependence on Asia for production
Requirement for specific climate
The Wasabi Market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
What are the Key Data Covered in this Wasabi Market Report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Wasabi Market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the Wasabi Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the Wasabi Market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cloud data warehouse market vendors
Wasabi Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
151
Base year
2022
Historical year
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.24%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 395.3 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
9.91
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 29%
Key countries
US, Canada, Japan, South Korea, Russia, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Beaverton Foods Inc., Clearspring Ltd., Connors Greens LLC, Eden Foods Inc., KINJIRUSHI Co. Ltd., Mountain View Wasabi, MUSO Co., Ltd., Oregon Coast Wasabi, Pacific Coast Wasabi Ltd., Real Wasabi LLC, S and B Foods Inc., Tamaruya Honten Co., Ltd., TasFoods Ltd., and The Wasabi Co.
Market dynamics
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market Definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global wasabi market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Application
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Application
6.3 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Medical and nutraceuticals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by Application
7 Market Segmentation by Type
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Type
7.3 Sauce - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Powder - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Market opportunity by Type
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.14 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Beaverton Foods Inc.
12.4 Clearspring Ltd.
12.5 Connors Greens LLC
12.6 Eden Foods Inc.
12.7 KINJIRUSHI Co. Ltd.
12.8 Mountain View Wasabi
12.9 MUSO Co., Ltd.
12.10 Oregon Coast Wasabi
12.11 Pacific Coast Wasabi Ltd.
12.12 Real Wasabi LLC
12.13 S and B Foods Inc.
12.14 Tamaruya Honten Co., Ltd.
12.15 TasFoods Ltd.
12.16 The Wasabi Co.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
