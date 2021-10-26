U.S. markets closed

Wasabi Technologies Accelerates APAC Operations and Growth with New Storage Region in Osaka

·3 min read

Extended partnership with NTT Communications Corporation enhances Wasabi's availability and speed of services in the region

BOSTON and OSAKA, Japan, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wasabi Technologies, the hot cloud storage company, today announced a new storage region in Osaka, Japan that will expand the availability and speed of services throughout the region following the launch of Wasabi's Japanese headquarters in Tokyo in June 2021. Wasabi has strengthened its strategic partnership with NTT Communications Corporation, with NTT serving as the cornerstone tenant at the Osaka location while Wasabi expands its operations footprint to meet the exploding demand for cloud storage infrastructure in Japan and across Asia.

Wasabi Logo (PRNewsfoto/Wasabi Technologies)
Wasabi Logo (PRNewsfoto/Wasabi Technologies)

According to IDC's Worldwide Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service Market Shares, 2020 Report (Doc #US47350821e, July 2021), APJ is the fastest growing region in the world for the adoption of public cloud IaaS, increasing by 38% in 2020. More countries in this region are adopting the cloud, and customers are particularly apt to want multiple copies of the data in the cloud. This requires at least two locations to meet the base performance requirements, in addition to strategic infrastructure needed to protect data against natural disasters, ransomware attacks, and other potential risks.

"Japan is one of the world's most forward-looking countries when it comes to cloud infrastructure, and NTT has been a critical partner for us as we continue to expand our business in this unique market," said David Friend, CEO and Co-Founder of Wasabi. "By strengthening our relationship with NTT in Osaka and fortifying our operations across the country, Wasabi is well positioned to deliver best-in-class hot cloud storage service to new customers, technology partners, resellers and Managed Service Providers (MSP's) in Japan."

Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage has redefined the industry with a solution that is 1/5th the cost of Amazon S3, with no fees for egress or API requests and requires no vendor lock-in. Businesses are able to securely and affordably store all of their data and access it the moment they need it. It's also an ideal product for the channel because every organization needs to store data and Wasabi is simple to understand, bundle with other products and sell.

Wasabi's customer base is growing exponentially worldwide storing data ranging from backups, disaster and ransomware recovery and archiving to surveillance video, medical imaging, scientific research, education, genomics, AI/ML data lakes, blockchain, television, movies and government data. The Osaka location is Wasabi's seventh storage region, in addition to its existing locations in Virginia (2 separate locations) Hillsboro, Oregon; Dallas, TX; Amsterdam, NL; and Tokyo. Wasabi plans to open additional storage regions in multiple locations in the next 6 - 12 months.

For more information please visit our website and our Japanese landing page.

About Wasabi Technologies

Wasabi provides simple, predictable and affordable hot cloud storage for businesses all over the world. It enables organizations to store and instantly access an unlimited amount of data at 1/5th the price of the competition with no complex tiers or unpredictable egress fees. Trusted by tens of thousands of customers worldwide, Wasabi has been recognized as one of technology's fastest-growing and most visionary companies. Created by Carbonite co-founders and cloud storage pioneers David Friend and Jeff Flowers, Wasabi has secured nearly $275 million in funding to date and is a privately held company based in Boston.

Follow and connect with Wasabi on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and our blog.

Wasabi PR contact
Kaley Carpenter
Inkhouse for Wasabi
wasabi@inkhouse.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/525079/Wasabi_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Wasabi Technologies

