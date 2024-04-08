Wasco Berhad (KLSE:WASCO) Is Very Good At Capital Allocation

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Wasco Berhad (KLSE:WASCO) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Wasco Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.24 = RM272m ÷ (RM2.9b - RM1.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Thus, Wasco Berhad has an ROCE of 24%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 9.8% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Wasco Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Wasco Berhad for free.

What Can We Tell From Wasco Berhad's ROCE Trend?

Wasco Berhad's ROCE growth is quite impressive. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 73% over the last five years. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

On a side note, Wasco Berhad's current liabilities are still rather high at 61% of total assets. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

The Bottom Line On Wasco Berhad's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Wasco Berhad has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 67% return over the last five years. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

