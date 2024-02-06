Washington County approves $14M in contracts for new service center

The Washington County Board on Tuesday awarded 17 contracts – totaling more than $14.2 million – for the building and site construction of the new county service center in Woodbury.

Construction on the $30 million central service center near the corner of Woodlane Drive and Guider Drive, just east of Interstate 494, is slated to start this spring.

The contracts were the result of a competitive bid process open for a 30-day period last fall; one bid for metal panels was rejected and will be reopened for bids in March 2024, county officials said.

Among the contracts approved: a $1.7 million contract with Thelen Heating and Roofing Inc., for HVAC; a $1.76 million contract with Laketown Electrical for electrical and low voltage, and a $192,750 contract with Advanced Terrazzo for terrazzo, a flooring material consisting of chips of marble or granite set in concrete and polished to give a smooth surface.

The board also approved the reclassification of proceeds from sale of the Red Rock Crossing Outlot A – a total of $1,088,827 – for the service center project.

In September, the county board approved a contract for $3 million for the wood that will be used to build the new service center. The building is a mass-timber design, which is a sustainable and low-carbon alternative to concrete and steel construction, said Mandy Leonard, senior project manager for Washington County Public Works.

The new service center is expected to open in the summer of 2025.

