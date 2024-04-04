Washington County deed transfers for Feb. 18-25, 2024

The following deed transfers, for Feb. 18-25, 2024, in Washington County are public record in the Maryland Department of Assessment and Taxation office:

Residential:

Sharon Shank Roberson to David Shields, 12 E. Water St., Smithsburg, $295,000

Bryan Seifarth to Timothy Wilson, 1007 Potomac Ave., Hagerstown, $300,000

Glenn Thompson to Philippe Fabrice Ngadeu Nzombet, 1419 Lindsay Lane, Hagerstown, $360,000

Leslie Kelley to Laila Rottmund, 119 N. Mulberry St., Hagerstown, $152,000

Robert Calandrelle to John Abato, 19705 Scott Hill Drive, Hagerstown, $349,000

William Ricky and Kay Louise Reel to Fast Gas Company, 16514 Virginia Ave., Williamsport, $255,000

DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC to Deborah Hendricks, 9331 Alloway Drive, Hagerstown, $615,402

Fix N Flip Home Improvement Inc. to Michael Scott Joseph, 1056 Brinker Drive, Hagerstown, $186,000

Timothy and Sheila Rice to Makhan Singh Matharu, 122 Ray St., Hagerstown, $109,900

Melissa Jo Gettel to Zachary Allen Potter, 19832 Bennie Drive, Hagerstown, $265,000

Steven Smith to Bridget Appiah, 1013 Lindsay Lane, Hagerstown, $259,900

David Puthoff to Hayden Somers, 14 N. Church St., Hancock, $228,000

EZ Homes LLC to David Hickerson, 12026 Warrenfeltz Lane, Hagerstown, $360,000

Lyle Kerns to Derek Brandon Peck, 11134 Eastwood Drive, Hagerstown, $476,000

Brian Boland to Brittney Giovannelli, 16231 Shaffer Road, Sharpsburg, $660,000

Non-Residential:

John Dennis Koogle Jr. to R & D Firm LLC, 17 E. Wilson Blvd., Hagerstown, $275,000

BRBD Wealth Partners Inc. to Blackwing Investments ADB LLC, 1301 Virginia Ave., Hagerstown, $482,500

