Washington County home listings asked for less money in March – see the current median price here

The median home in Washington County listed for $353,900 in March, down 3.7% from the previous month's $367,475, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows.

Compared to March 2023, the median home list price decreased 11.1% from $397,650.

The statistics in this article only pertain to houses listed for sale in Washington County, not houses that were sold. Information on your local housing market, along with other useful community data, is available at data.heraldmailmedia.com.

Washington County's median home was 1,798 square feet, listed at $183 per square foot. The price per square foot of homes for sale is down 0.2% from March 2023.

Listings in Washington County moved steadily, at a median 44 days listed compared to the March national median of 50 days on the market. In the previous month, homes had a median of 49 days on the market. Around 156 homes were newly listed on the market in March, a 23.8% increase from 126 new listings in March 2023.

The median home prices issued by Realtor.com may exclude many, or even most, of a market's homes. The price and volume represent only single-family homes, condominiums or townhomes. They include existing homes, but exclude most new construction as well as pending and contingent sales.

Across the Hagerstown-Martinsburg metro area, median home prices rose to $344,945, slightly higher than a month earlier. The median home had 1,792 square feet, at a list price of $186 per square foot.

In Maryland, median home prices were $399,900, a slight increase from February. The median Maryland home listed for sale had 1,791 square feet, with a price of $229 per square foot.

Throughout the United States, the median home price was $424,900, a slight increase from the month prior. The median American home for sale was listed at 1,826 square feet, with a price of $228 per square foot.

The median home list price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. Experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average list price, which would mean taking the sum of all listing prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high price.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Realtor.com. Please leave any feedback or corrections for this story here. This story was written by Ozge Terzioglu.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Washington County home listings asked for less money in March – see the current median price here