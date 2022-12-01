Washington, D.C. Auto Show Welcomes National Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi As Keynote Speaker During Their Public Policy Day

Ali Zaidi, White House National Climate Advisor

Keynote speaker for the Washington, D.C. Auto Show's Public Policy Day on January 19, 2023

Washington, D.C., Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For immediate release | December 1, 2022 | Washington, D.C. - The Washington, D.C. Auto Show announced today that White House National Climate Advisor, Ali Zaidi, will be the keynote speaker for their Public Policy Day on January 19, 2023. Known on the auto circuit as the official “Public Policy Show”, the 10-day consumer show is preceded by an official gathering of automotive industry leaders, government officials, and media contacts to address the current state of the country’s essential automotive sector and its future initiatives.

Focused on helping facilitate a more environmentally conscious society and creating the required infrastructure, Zaidi is the current deputy climate advisor for the Biden Administration and a key player to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act. This act is a key proponent to the growing number of electric vehicles available in the market today, as well as the proposed goal of fully transitioning to Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs), and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs) in the near future. Zaidi and his team have successfully taken instrumental steps forward in the fulfillment of clean energy and climate in our history.

“We are thrilled to have Ali Zaidi speaking during our Public Policy Day of the 2023 Auto Show,” said John O’ Donnell, CEO and President of the Washington, D.C. Auto Show. “He is leading our country’s climate initiatives and has a great deal of insight, knowledge, and experience to share with other industry leaders.”

Nikola CEO, Michael Lohscheller, is also scheduled to speak during the show’s 2023 Public Policy Day. A member of this global leader organization in zero-emissions transportation and energy infrastructure solutions, Lohscheller has been a pivotal player in moving the battery-electric vehicle (BEV) into production and attaining milestones for the Tre fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV). Aside from panel discussions and fireside chats, the day will feature U.S News & World Report as they unveil the 2023 Best Cars for the Money awards and a Mid-Atlantic reveal of Toyota’s 2023 Prius Prime.

Story continues

These events, announcements, and presentations provide the perfect platform to understand and adapt with the direction of the industry and the legislation that is driving it. “No other show brings you closer to the lawmakers that are shaping our automotive industry, “ said O’Donnell. "Government decisions that impact the automotive industry are made in our backyard and we are honored that legislators and industry leaders see Public Policy Day as a place to gather and discuss future regulations and objectives.”

Registration for this industry-focused event is now open. All media, government officials, and industry professionals can RSVP here.

The Washington, D.C. Auto Show is the region’s largest indoor event and one of the top auto shows in the United States, featuring hundreds of new vehicles from the world’s top manufacturers. Displays from Toyota, Nissan, Hyundai, Subaru, Lexus, Chevrolet, and more will fill the convention center. Notable displays include the all-new Lifestyle Pavilion, an Edutainment stage, and the return of the EV pavilion showcasing the growing electric mobility market. Additional features include indoor and outdoor test drives, press events, and other consumer attractions.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased on the Auto Show’s website at www.washingtonautoshow.com.

###

About The Washington, D.C. Auto Show

The Washington, D.C. Auto Show is held each January at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and is the largest annual indoor public event in the District of Columbia. For more than 80 years, the auto show has modified their programming to accommodate the latest advances and trends in car technology. With the rise in connectivity and autonomous capabilities, the 2023 Auto Show will highlight mobility advancements in all forms of transportation. Browse the extensive displays of battery-powered vehicles, sustainable buses, and new forms of all-electric mobility, along with the classic fan favorites like the exotic and luxury car displays. The 2023 Washington, D.C. Auto Show will be open to the public for 10 consecutive days, from January 20 through January 29, 2023.

Attachment

CONTACT: Michaela Watkins Washington, D.C. Auto Show mwatkins@symmetry.agency



