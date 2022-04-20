U.S. markets close in 5 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,480.03
    +17.82 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,235.03
    +323.83 (+0.93%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,562.00
    -57.65 (-0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,039.31
    +8.55 (+0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.01
    +0.45 (+0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,954.20
    -4.80 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    25.24
    -0.16 (-0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0855
    +0.0063 (+0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8740
    -0.0390 (-1.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3040
    +0.0038 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.7200
    -1.1940 (-0.93%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,634.33
    +90.80 (+0.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    970.88
    +4.91 (+0.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,620.44
    +19.16 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,217.85
    +232.76 (+0.86%)
     

Washington Dairy Farmers Turning Poop Into Energy

Dairy Farmers of Washington
·2 min read

Anaerobic Digester

A digester produces electricity and provides energy and cost savings. It benefits odor reduction, and makes fertilizer, and animal bedding on the farm. One of the most environmental benefits of anaerobic digestion is its role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
A digester produces electricity and provides energy and cost savings. It benefits odor reduction, and makes fertilizer, and animal bedding on the farm. One of the most environmental benefits of anaerobic digestion is its role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Lynden, WA, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Some Washington dairy cows are helping to heat homes by producing solid waste. Every day at Vander Haak Dairy in Lynden, around 45-thousand gallons of manure flow into an underground vessel called an anaerobic digester. The digester captures methane and converts it into renewable energy, providing electricity for the farm, and area homes throughout the community.

In 2004, Steve Vander Haak was looking for a local sustainable solution to deal with the environmental challenge of combating global climate change. His digester, installed that same year, was the first of its kind in Washington and is leading renewable energy practices by reducing carbon emissions - more than 17,000 pounds every year.

“The digester works like the rumen (the largest stomach compartment) of a cow,” says Jon Van Nieuwenhuyzen, a third-generation manager at Werkhoven Dairy in Monroe.

Inside the underground digester, bacteria break down organic matter in the absence of oxygen. Animal waste, leftover unsellable produce from local grocery stores, wastewater, and even some surprising sources, such as grease traps from local restaurants. The matter transforms inside the digester, producing biogas, which is mostly made up of methane and carbon dioxide, and digestate, or leftover manure stripped of most of its methane and carbon dioxide.

Approximately three weeks later, the process is finally complete, and the biogas has been converted into electricity. The remaining digestate is used for animal bedding and fertilizer to grow crops to feed cows and farmer’s families.

Werkhoven Dairy’s digester is part of a unique partnership with the Tulalip Indian Tribe. Their relationship grew from the mutual goal of preserving soil and rivers in the community. The digester generates enough electricity to power the farm and 300 homes in the area. Snohomish County PUD is in the process of building a new generator that will feed off the Werkhoven digester – doubling the output to create power for close to 600 homes.

The U.S. dairy industry is responsible for producing around 2% of all greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S. However, Washington dairy farmers are at the forefront knowing the decisions they make today will protect the land for subsequent generations to come and make dairy a key leader in the future of agriculture sustainability.

Attachment

CONTACT: Sprince Arbogast Dairy Farmers of Washington 425-563-3039 sprince@wadairy.org


Recommended Stories

  • Exxon sees carbon capture market at $4 trillion by 2050

    Exxon Mobil Corp. estimates there will be a $4 trillion market by 2050 for capturing carbon dioxide and storing it underground, the company said in a presentation on Tuesday. That is about 60% of the $6.5 trillion market the U.S. largest crude producer estimates for oil and gas by then. Carbon capture is an important emissions reduction technology, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

  • Should You Buy Plug Power on Today's News?

    Many investors who at one time had high expectations of growth for hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) didn't stick around to see its multi-year growth plan play out. The company announced today it has a new agreement with Walmart to supply the retailer with up to 20 tons of green hydrogen per day to fuel the material-handling trucks it uses at fulfillment and distribution centers. Plug has been making investments steadily over the past year to build green hydrogen production facilities that it hopes will supply 1,000 tons per day (TPD) globally by 2028.

  • Australian scientists to power Tesla on 15,000-km trip with printed solar panels

    Scientists in Australia are testing printed solar panels they will use to power a Tesla on a 15,100-km (9,400-mile) journey beginning in September, which they hope will get the public thinking about steps to help avert climate change. The Charge Around Australia project will power a Tesla electric car with 18 of the team's printed plastic solar panels, each 18 metres (59 feet) long, rolling them out beside the vehicle to soak up sunlight when it needs a charge. Paul Dastoor, the inventor of the printed solar panels, said the University of Newcastle team would be testing not only the endurance of the panels but their potential performance for other applications.

  • Shell reports drop in emissions, urges vote against ‘unrealistic’ targets

    Overall emissions fell from over 1.6 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2016 to less than 1.4 billion tonnes last year, Shell said.

  • The Surprising Pick for Investors Who Aren't Into Energy Stocks

    In the past few years, a lot of focus has been on technology stocks. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index has returned 49% since the beginning of 2020. For them, Generac Holdings (NYSE: GNRC), a company best known for residential generators, could be a great addition to a portfolio lacking energy exposure.

  • Why Bloom Energy's Stock Is Shooting Higher Today

    As of the close of trading yesterday, shares of fuel cell specialist Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) had tumbled more than 8%. It's not an encouraging announcement from the company that's driving the stock up, though; instead, it seems to be the news of a fuel cell peer stoking the stock's rise. As of 1 p.m. ET, shares of Bloom Energy have risen 5.7%.

  • Glencore Climate Plan in Spotlight on Concern Over Methane Emissions

    (Bloomberg) -- A Glencore Plc climate plan is facing greater scrutiny following a report that the company is understating methane emissions from some of its Australian coal mines.The releases were so significant they caused the global commodities trader to underestimate its global operational emissions by 11% to 24% between 2018 and 2021, the Australasian Centre for Corporate Responsibility said in a report. The analysis used methane emissions estimates made by scientists at the SRON Netherlands

  • Saudi Wealth Fund Weighs Stake in Thyssenkrupp’s Hydrogen Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is considering buying a stake in Thyssenkrupp AG’s hydrogen unit as the oil-rich kingdom pivots to greener forms of energy production, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Breaks Its Own Rules After Subscriber Losses Batter SharesIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine

  • Why Plug Power Stock Popped Tuesday

    The stock of hydrogen fuel cell technology company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) has been up and down over the last month. Plug has been growing out its network of green hydrogen production capacity, and today announced a deal to offer Walmart up to 20 tons per day of the fuel. The agreement is among the first green hydrogen supply contracts of its kind for Plug Power.

  • Plug Power secures deal to supply 'green hydrogen' to Walmart

    "I expect you will probably see another [deal] before this quarter is over," said Plug Power chief executive Andy Marsh of the growing demand for hydrogen produced with zero carbon emissions.

  • Zinc8 Energy Named as a "Best-in-Class" Solution for 2022 PropTech Challenge

    Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc. ("Zinc8" or the "Company") (CSE: ZAIR) (OTC: ZAIRF) (FSE: 0E9) is pleased to announce the Company has been named a "Best-in-Class" solution in the Energy Storage Category for the Real Estate Board of New York's ("REBNY") 2022 PropTech Challenge.

  • Schlumberger Announces Petronas Collaboration

    The companies recently signed a memorandum of understanding.

  • Plug Power Stock Rises on Agreement to Supply Green Hydrogen to Walmart

    Plug Power will deliver up to 20 tons per day of liquid green hydrogen to power Walmart's lift trucks across the retailer's distribution and fulfillment centers.

  • 2022 Jaguar I-Pace Road Test Review | 762 miles in Jag's EV

    We take the 2022 Jaguar I-Pace on a road trip to see how one of the original non-Tesla EVs stacks up today.

  • 5 predictions for Tesla Q1 earnings

    As usual, it’s been a dramatic quarter for Tesla. Tesla, which will announce its first-quarter financial results Wednesday, has benefited from a global surge in consumer demand for electric vehicles and increasingly tough fuel economy mandates implemented by governments worldwide, including the Biden administration’s own stringent standards beginning in 2024. Then there are the challenges that Tesla CEO Elon Musk regularly generates for himself.

  • Everybody's mad at Biden

    Environmentalists and fossil-fuel drillers both chafe under Biden policies that try to navigate between cheap energy and a cleaner future.

  • Data-Driven Solutions for Sustainability

    Each step on our sustainability journey is measured against a set of quantifiable metrics and specific targets. As our journey has progressed, we have worked to develop data-driven methods that pro...

  • First Alert Forecast: April 20, 2022 - Morning

    First Alert Forecast from Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh.

  • Congo nun overcomes blackouts with homemade hydroelectric plant

    Sister Alphonsine Ciza spends most of her day in gum boots, white veil tucked under a builder's hat, manning the micro hydroelectric plant she built to overcome daily electricity cuts in her town of Miti in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. Without the plant, residents would only have electricity two or three days a week for a few hours. Blackouts are a daily disruption in the Congo, a vast central African country of around 90 million people that sources most of its electricity from a run-down and mismanaged hydropower system.

  • Rivian CEO Warns of Looming Electric-Vehicle Battery Shortage

    Much of the battery supply chain isn’t built, challenging an industry aiming to sell tens of millions of EVs in coming years, RJ Scaringe says.