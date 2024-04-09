Washington H. Soul Pattinson Chairman of the Board Acquires 2.7% More Stock

Those following along with Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Robert Millner, Chairman of the Board of the company, who spent a stonking AU$13m on stock at an average price of AU$33.62. While that only increased their holding size by 2.7%, it is still a big swing by our standards.

See our latest analysis for Washington H. Soul Pattinson

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Washington H. Soul Pattinson

Notably, that recent purchase by Robert Millner is the biggest insider purchase of Washington H. Soul Pattinson shares that we've seen in the last year. That implies that an insider found the current price of AU$34.47 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the Washington H. Soul Pattinson insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months Washington H. Soul Pattinson insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Washington H. Soul Pattinson is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Washington H. Soul Pattinson insiders own 5.1% of the company, worth about AU$640m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

Story continues

So What Does This Data Suggest About Washington H. Soul Pattinson Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Washington H. Soul Pattinson insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. One for the watchlist, at least! If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.