Washington Square mall marks its 50th anniversary fully leased, adding 5 new stores

(PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — As Washington Square Mall celebrates its 50th anniversary, officials have announced five new stores coming to the regional mall as well.

That anniversary has been heralded by mall executives as a watershed event that proves that the 1.3-million-square-foot complex continues to dominate the local retail scene, with the mall’s owners listing it as a top property in its portfolio. The Macerich Company, a real estate investment trust headquartered in Santa Monica, California, owns the mall.

Jury’s decision lays groundwork for Oswego Lake opening up to the public

“After 50 years, Washington Square remains a stalwart community destination and stays fresh by offering an updated roster of stores and restaurants,” Maria Halstead, general manager for Washington Square Mall, said in a statement.

Those news stores include Moleskine, Garage, Cotton on Body, Arc’teryx and Gen Korean BBQ.

While the mall is now fully leased, the big question is what will happen to the former Sears store, which has been shuttered since 2019, as well as plans for the accompanying Sears Auto Center building

Read more at PortlandTribune.com

The Portland Tribune and its parent company Pamplin Media Group are KOIN 6 News media partners

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.