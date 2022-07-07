U.S. markets closed

Washington Trust Announces Date of Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast

·1 min read
  • WASH

WESTERLY, R.I., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: WASH), the publicly owned holding company of The Washington Trust Company, will release second quarter 2022 earnings and host a conference call with the Corporation's executives as follows:

(PRNewsfoto/Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.)

Earnings Release:
Conference Call:
Participant Dial In:
International Dial In:
Access Code
Webcast:


Teleconference Replay:
Replay Number US:
Replay International:
Access Code: 

Monday, July 25, 2022, After Market Closes
Tuesday, July 26, 2022, 8:30 a.m. ET
1-844-200-6205 (Toll-Free)
1-929-526-1599
790165
Washington Trust Bancorp's website,
http://ir.washtrust.com

A recording will be available until Tuesday, August 9, 2022
1-866-813-9403 (Toll-Free)
+44-204-525-0658
914070

 

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP, INC.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is the parent of The Washington Trust Company, with $5.8 billion in assets as of March 31, 2022. Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Corporation's common stock trades on NASDAQ under the symbol WASH. Investor information is available on the Corporation's web site at: http://ir.washtrust.com.

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/washington-trust-announces-date-of-second-quarter-2022-earnings-release-conference-call-and-webcast-301582694.html

SOURCE Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.

