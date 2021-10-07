U.S. markets close in 2 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,419.49
    +55.94 (+1.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,883.33
    +466.34 (+1.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,733.39
    +231.48 (+1.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,264.26
    +49.30 (+2.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.31
    +0.88 (+1.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.00
    -2.80 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.65
    +0.12 (+0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1566
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5640
    +0.0400 (+2.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3624
    +0.0042 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.5790
    +0.1650 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,101.21
    -627.95 (-1.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,313.61
    -4.15 (-0.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.04
    +82.17 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.21
    +149.34 (+0.54%)
     

Washington Trust Announces Date of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WESTERLY, R.I., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: WASH), the publicly owned holding company of The Washington Trust Company, will release third quarter 2021 earnings and host a conference call with the Corporation's executives as follows:

(PRNewsfoto/Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.)

Earnings Release:

Monday, October 25, 2021, After Market Closes

Conference Call:

Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 8:30 a.m. ET

Participant Dial In:

1-844-378-6480 (Toll-Free)


Ask to be joined into the Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. call

International Dial In:

1-412-317-1088


Ask to be joined into the Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. call

Webcast:

Washington Trust Bancorp's website, http://ir.washtrust.com



Teleconference Replay:

Available after the call, from October 26, 2021, 10:30 a.m. ET

through November 9, 2021, 11:59 p.m. ET



Replay Number US:

1-877-344-7529 (Toll-Free)

Replay International:

1-412-317-0088

Replay Pin Number:

10161085

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP, INC.
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is the parent of The Washington Trust Company, with $5.9 billion in assets as of June 30, 2021. Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Corporation's common stock trades on NASDAQ under the symbol WASH. Investor information is available on the Corporation's web site at: http://ir.washtrust.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/washington-trust-announces-date-of-third-quarter-2021-earnings-release-conference-call-and-webcast-301395568.html

SOURCE Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Alibaba shares are higher today

    Julie Hyman discusses the rally in Alibaba shares in early trading on Thursday, making it the top trending ticker on Yahoo Finance.

  • Why Square Stock Just Popped

    Shares of point-of-sale payments processor Square (NYSE: SQ) jumped out of the gate this morning, and were up a solid 3% as of 10:25 a.m. EDT. You can thank Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE: JEF), which upgraded the stock and raised its price target. This morning, investment bank Jefferies announced a change in analyst coverage of Square and an upgrade of the stock to buy, with a higher price target as well: $300 a share.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks You Can Buy Right Away

    Market research firm IDC's semiconductor industry report indicates that the demand for chips isn't going to dry up this year. The firm expects the semiconductor market to record 17.3% growth in 2021, up from the 10.8% increase it recorded last year. IDC points out that the semiconductor boom is being driven by smartphones, servers, notebooks, smart homes, gaming, wearables, and automotive, along with robust pricing for memory chips.

  • Charlie Munger Just Doubled Down on Alibaba: Should Investors Follow Suit?

    In a recent regulatory filing, The Daily Journal (NASDAQ: DJCO) disclosed that it had bought more shares of Chinese giant Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) with its corporate cash. The decision was probably the work of Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett's partner and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) vice chairman. Munger is also the chairman of The Daily Journal and holds 3.6% of the company's shares.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Increase Your Monthly Income

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks to increase your monthly income. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks to Increase Your Monthly Income. End-of-the-month expenses are something everyone dreads. Being able to make good on your rental […]

  • 2 Ultra-Cheap Stocks Trading Below Their Book Values

    When a company's shares are trading below book value, that can be a sign that the stock is significantly undervalued. Also, they may believe the company's assets are overvalued. Healthcare company Viatris only began trading on the Nasdaq last year after it spun off from industry giant and COVID-19 vaccine maker Pfizer.

  • Retail traders follow Nancy Pelosi's husband's stock moves to find winners

    When in doubt, pick the same stocks that lawmakers' spouses are buying? That's what retail investors have been doing when it comes to trades made by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi.

  • Why New Fortress Energy Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ: NFE) rocketed nearly 25% by 11:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday. Fueling the liquefied natural gas (LNG) stock was an upbeat outlook. New Fortress Energy held an investor update call today to discuss its natural gas supply and earnings goals.

  • Where Will IBM Be in 3 Years?

    IBM's (NYSE: IBM) stock declined about 5% over the past three years as the S&P 500 rallied roughly 50%. Many investors shunned the aging tech giant as it struggled to generate stable revenue growth. The ongoing declines of IBM's business software, hardware, and IT services divisions offset the growth of its newer cloud-oriented divisions, and investors lost patience with its sluggish turnaround efforts.

  • 3 No-Brainer Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    If you're after businesses with sizable expansion opportunities, then look no further than these three stocks.

  • Cathie Wood just dumped $270 million in Tesla — 3 cheap EV stocks to buy instead

    The "Tesla of China" might be a better place to park your EV dollars.

  • These Are 5 of the Fastest-Growing Large-Cap Stocks on the Planet

    Internet company Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) has emerged as the e-commerce leader in Southeast Asia while expanding into new markets such as Latin America, India, and Europe. The company does more than e-commerce, tying successful gaming and digital payments businesses into its customer base. Sea Limited's Garena division owns FreeFire, the world's most popular mobile game.

  • 3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy for October

    At the same time, all three are growing annual revenue -- and there are plenty of reasons to believe this will continue. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) is the leading company in the cystic fibrosis (CF) treatment market. The company predicts that will continue until at least the late 2030s.

  • Why AbbVie Stock Sank in September

    Shares of the Illinois-based AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) sank by an eye-catching 10.7% last month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Early on in September, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a wave of new warnings for a class of drugs known as JAK inhibitors. The warning stemmed from a large safety-related study showing that patients taking Pfizer's JAK inhibitor medication Xeljanz, an arthritis drug, were at increased risk of heart attack, stroke, cancer, blood clots, and death.

  • Tilray CEO: THC seltzer is next big upcoming business

    Irwin D. Simon, Tilray, Inc. Chairman and CEO, joins Yahoo Finance Live following the company's latest earnings results.

  • Why Vaxart Stock Tumbled in September

    Shares of the developmental-stage biotech Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) sank by 11.5% last month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Vaxart's oral COVID-19 vaccine pill may not be on the market until the pandemic is starting to fade from the daily news cycle. Similar home-based oral medications for COVID-19 might dampen the demand for vaccines in general, and perhaps undermine the rationale for an oral vaccine in particular.

  • 2 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    Procter & Gamble is a Dividend King, with 65 consecutive years' worth of dividend hikes under its belt. There are additional reasons to like Procter & Gamble. Procter & Gamble has massive clout with retailers and a huge advertising budget, and its high-end brands are demonstrably better than cheaper alternatives.

  • Why CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Fell 10.4% Last Month

    Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) fell 10.4% in September, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The Nasdaq Composite index ended the month down roughly 5.3%, and CRISPR Therapeutics was caught up in the sell-off. As a broader biotechnology category, gene-editing still boasts huge promise, but it's not surprising that CRISPR stock has lost ground amid recent market volatility.

  • Tesla annual meeting: Here's what shareholders will vote on today

    Tesla (TSLA) shareholders will vote on nine proposals Thursday afternoon, including whether to oust CEO Elon Musk's brother, Kimbal, from the board, as the the electric car giant holds its annual shareholder meeting at its Fremont, California facility.

  • Alibaba Is Having Its Best Day In 4 Years. Why Investors May Still Want to Be Wary.

    The U.S. and China agreed that President Joe Biden and President Xi Jinping would hold a virtual summit before the end of the year.