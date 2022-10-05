U.S. markets close in 1 hour 27 minutes

Washington Trust Announces RI Branch Expansion

·2 min read

Bank Files Applications with Intent to Open Three Branches in 2023

WESTERLY, R.I., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Trust Company has recently submitted applications to establish branch offices in the following three locations:

The Washington Trust Company (PRNewsfoto/The Washington Trust Company)
The Washington Trust Company (PRNewsfoto/The Washington Trust Company)

  • 236 County Road, Barrington, RI 02806

  • 1917 Westminster Street, Providence, RI 02909

  • 371 Putnam Pike, Smithfield, RI 02828

All of the locations are subject to Federal, State, local, and regulatory approvals.  The Bank anticipates 2023 branch openings.

"We're thrilled to announce our intention to expand our branch footprint and serve the broader Rhode Island community," stated Edward O. "Ned" Handy III, Washington Trust Chairman and CEO. Handy added, "Our retail and business customers value the personal service and attention our local branch teams provide, along with the conveniences our digital banking services offer."

In August Washington Trust opened a branch at 1900 Mendon Road in Cumberland, RI. Handy noted, "Our Cumberland branch has been exceptionally well received by residents and businesses in the Northern Rhode Island community."

Washington Trust currently has 24 Rhode Island branches, the State's third-largest branch network behind Citizens Bank and Bank of America.

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST®

Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Washington Trust Company is a subsidiary of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ: WASH). Additional information on Washington Trust and its subsidiaries can be found at https://www.washtrust.com/.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/washington-trust-announces-ri-branch-expansion-301641856.html

SOURCE The Washington Trust Company

